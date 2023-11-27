PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Bought by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 322,706 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,958 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $59,772,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Channel Wealth LLC grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 2.6% in the second quarter. Channel Wealth LLC now owns 2,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. German American Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in PepsiCo by 3.2% during the first quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 7,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC increased its position in PepsiCo by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 6,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $195.00 to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Barclays boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on PepsiCo from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PepsiCo has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.57.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

PEP traded down $1.04 on Monday, hitting $168.33. 1,493,065 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,856,252. The firm has a market cap of $231.43 billion, a PE ratio of 28.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $166.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $177.68. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $155.83 and a twelve month high of $196.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 10th. The company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $23.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.41 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.28% and a net margin of 9.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.97 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $1.265 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 48,388 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total value of $8,063,860.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,627 shares in the company, valued at $16,102,889.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

About PepsiCo

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.