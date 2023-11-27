Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) Stock Position Lowered by Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd

Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd lessened its position in Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR – Free Report) by 4.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 533,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,307 shares during the quarter. Phreesia makes up approximately 3.4% of Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Phreesia were worth $16,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PHR. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Phreesia by 86.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,571,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,753,000 after buying an additional 1,194,479 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Phreesia by 108.2% in the 1st quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 1,487,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,024,000 after buying an additional 772,923 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Phreesia by 5.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,359,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,640,000 after purchasing an additional 349,301 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Phreesia by 102.5% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 654,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,247,000 after purchasing an additional 331,209 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Phreesia during the fourth quarter worth $9,435,000. Institutional investors own 94.37% of the company’s stock.

PHR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Phreesia in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Phreesia from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Phreesia from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Phreesia in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Phreesia from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.15.

PHR stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $15.52. The stock had a trading volume of 80,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 449,128. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Phreesia, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.05 and a 1-year high of $40.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.28 and a 200 day moving average of $24.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $856.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.38 and a beta of 0.81.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 6th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $85.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.26 million. Phreesia had a negative return on equity of 54.52% and a negative net margin of 47.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.89) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Phreesia, Inc. will post -2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Chaim Indig sold 6,555 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.34, for a total transaction of $133,328.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,245,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,329,218.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Chaim Indig sold 6,555 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.34, for a total transaction of $133,328.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,245,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,329,218.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Evan Roberts sold 1,971 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.61, for a total value of $32,738.31. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 745,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,388,734.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,610 shares of company stock valued at $567,877. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. Its Phreesia Platform offers access solutions that offers appointment scheduling system for online appointments, reminders, and referral tracking; registration solution to automate patient self-registration; revenue cycle solution, which offer insurance-verification processes, point-of-sale payments applications, post-visit payment collection, and flexible payment options; and network connect solution to deliver clinically relevant content to patients.

