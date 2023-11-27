PHX Energy Services (TSE:PHX) Hits New 12-Month High at $9.17

PHX Energy Services Corp. (TSE:PHX – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$9.17 and last traded at C$8.77, with a volume of 59358 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$8.96.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PHX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on PHX Energy Services from C$9.00 to C$9.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Atb Cap Markets raised PHX Energy Services from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. ATB Capital decreased their target price on PHX Energy Services from C$12.00 to C$11.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on PHX Energy Services from C$10.00 to C$12.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th.

Get PHX Energy Services alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on PHX Energy Services

PHX Energy Services Stock Down 1.9 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$7.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$7.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.07, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.93. The company has a market capitalization of C$426.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 2.35.

PHX Energy Services (TSE:PHX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.35 by C$0.15. The business had revenue of C$169.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$157.50 million. PHX Energy Services had a return on equity of 46.87% and a net margin of 13.22%. As a group, equities analysts predict that PHX Energy Services Corp. will post 1.7236084 EPS for the current year.

PHX Energy Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. PHX Energy Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.90%.

Insider Activity at PHX Energy Services

In other PHX Energy Services news, Senior Officer Cameron Michael Ritchie sold 22,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.00, for a total transaction of C$201,600.00. In other PHX Energy Services news, Senior Officer Cameron Michael Ritchie sold 22,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.00, for a total transaction of C$201,600.00. Also, Director Roger Dale Thomas purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$8.20 per share, with a total value of C$164,000.00. Insiders sold 229,900 shares of company stock valued at $2,061,384 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.08% of the company’s stock.

About PHX Energy Services

(Get Free Report)

PHX Energy Services Corp. provides horizontal and directional drilling technology and services to oil and natural gas exploration and development companies in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers Velocity Real-Time Systems that provide downhole guidance systems; Atlas motors; PowerDrive Orbit RSS, a rotary steerable system; P-360 Positive Pulse MWD System, a measurement while drilling (MWD) tool; and E-360 EM MWD System, an MWD tool that transmits electric signals through geological formations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PHX Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PHX Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.