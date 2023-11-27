PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) Sets New 52-Week High at $86.95

PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $86.95 and last traded at $86.69, with a volume of 15347 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $86.12.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut PJT Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on shares of PJT Partners in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on PJT Partners in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.67.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.25 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $79.41 and a 200-day moving average of $75.69.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $278.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.97 million. PJT Partners had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 7.37%. PJT Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that PJT Partners Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.65%.

In other PJT Partners news, insider Ji-Yeun Lee sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.61, for a total value of $796,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 93,421 shares in the company, valued at $7,437,245.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 10.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 3.3% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 2.7% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,032,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,530,000 after purchasing an additional 27,253 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 9.1% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 7,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 3.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 414,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,866,000 after purchasing an additional 15,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 85.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 835,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,307,000 after purchasing an additional 384,103 shares during the last quarter. 73.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and capital markets advisory, restructuring and special situations, and shareholder advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers advisory services to clients on various transactions, including mergers and acquisitions (M&A), spin-offs, activism defense, contested M&A, joint ventures, minority investments, and divestitures.

