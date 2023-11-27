Plant Health Care plc (LON:PHC) Insider Acquires £20,000 in Stock

Plant Health Care plc (LON:PHC – Get Free Report) insider James Ede-Golightly acquired 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share, with a total value of £20,000 ($25,021.89).

Plant Health Care Price Performance

PHC opened at GBX 3.80 ($0.05) on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 6.79 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 8.44. Plant Health Care plc has a 12-month low of GBX 3.41 ($0.04) and a 12-month high of GBX 12.15 ($0.15). The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.73. The stock has a market capitalization of £12.98 million, a P/E ratio of -380.00 and a beta of 1.19.

About Plant Health Care

Plant Health Care plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides agricultural biological products and technology solutions in the Americas, Mexico, and internationally. It offers products to enhance the yield and quality of crops, such as corn, soybeans, sugar cane, citrus, and rice, as well as fruits and vegetables.

