Plant Health Care plc (LON:PHC) Insider Acquires £20,000 in Stock

Plant Health Care plc (LON:PHC – Get Free Report) insider James Ede-Golightly acquired 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share, with a total value of £20,000 ($25,021.89).
Plant Health Care Price Performance
PHC opened at GBX 3.80 ($0.05) on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 6.79 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 8.44. Plant Health Care plc has a 12-month low of GBX 3.41 ($0.04) and a 12-month high of GBX 12.15 ($0.15). The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.73. The stock has a market capitalization of £12.98 million, a P/E ratio of -380.00 and a beta of 1.19.
About Plant Health Care
