PlayAGS’s (AGS) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Truist Financial

PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Truist Financial in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 61.51% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of PlayAGS from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on PlayAGS in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:AGS traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $7.43. 95,341 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 460,122. The stock has a market cap of $287.62 million, a PE ratio of 106.14 and a beta of 2.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.58. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.74. PlayAGS has a one year low of $4.38 and a one year high of $8.30.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in PlayAGS by 67.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,436,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387,152 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of PlayAGS by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 3,363,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,005,000 after buying an additional 226,388 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of PlayAGS by 188.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,770,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,652,000 after acquiring an additional 1,808,292 shares in the last quarter. Brigade Capital Management LP lifted its position in PlayAGS by 86.7% during the second quarter. Brigade Capital Management LP now owns 1,886,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,656,000 after acquiring an additional 876,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in PlayAGS by 25.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,434,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,257,000 after acquiring an additional 288,700 shares during the last quarter. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

