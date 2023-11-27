Postal Realty Trust’s (PSTL) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Truist Financial

Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Truist Financial in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $16.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial’s price objective points to a potential upside of 13.23% from the company’s current price.
NYSE:PSTL traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $14.13. The company had a trading volume of 77,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,493. The company has a market capitalization of $306.76 million, a PE ratio of 108.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Postal Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $12.98 and a 52-week high of $16.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.32.
In other Postal Realty Trust news, CEO Andrew Spodek bought 5,718 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.25 per share, for a total transaction of $81,481.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 184,800 shares in the company, valued at $2,633,400. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders bought a total of 38,436 shares of company stock valued at $532,468 over the last quarter. 13.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Postal Realty Trust, Inc is an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns and manages over 1,800 properties leased primarily to the USPS.
