Postal Realty Trust’s (PSTL) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Truist Financial

Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Truist Financial in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $16.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial’s price objective points to a potential upside of 13.23% from the company’s current price.

Postal Realty Trust Price Performance

NYSE:PSTL traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $14.13. The company had a trading volume of 77,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,493. The company has a market capitalization of $306.76 million, a PE ratio of 108.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Postal Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $12.98 and a 52-week high of $16.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.32.

Get Postal Realty Trust alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Postal Realty Trust news, CEO Andrew Spodek bought 5,718 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.25 per share, for a total transaction of $81,481.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 184,800 shares in the company, valued at $2,633,400. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders bought a total of 38,436 shares of company stock valued at $532,468 over the last quarter. 13.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Postal Realty Trust

About Postal Realty Trust

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PSTL. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 100.0% in the third quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 149.3% in the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Postal Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 419.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 3,750 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 542.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 4,065 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.09% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Postal Realty Trust, Inc is an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns and manages over 1,800 properties leased primarily to the USPS.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Postal Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Postal Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.