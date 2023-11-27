Prom (PROM) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $81.35 Million

Prom (PROM) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 26th. Prom has a total market cap of $81.35 million and approximately $1.42 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Prom token can currently be purchased for $4.46 or 0.00011888 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Prom has traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Prom alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00006423 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.37 or 0.00019640 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37,523.18 or 1.00062320 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00011318 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000832 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00007717 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Prom Token Profile

Prom (PROM) is a token. It launched on May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Prom is prom-io.medium.com. The official website for Prom is prom.io.

Buying and Selling Prom

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 18,250,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 4.44454809 USD and is down -0.85 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 51 active market(s) with $1,523,636.66 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Prom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Prom using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Prom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Prom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.