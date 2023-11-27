Prom (PROM) Trading Down 2.6% This Week

Prom (PROM) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 27th. Over the last week, Prom has traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Prom token can currently be purchased for $4.36 or 0.00011791 BTC on major exchanges. Prom has a market cap of $79.48 million and approximately $1.40 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Prom alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00006516 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.72 or 0.00018204 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,934.20 or 0.99993338 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00011377 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00007952 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000810 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00004054 BTC.

Prom Profile

Prom (CRYPTO:PROM) is a token. It was first traded on May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Prom’s official message board is prom-io.medium.com. The official website for Prom is prom.io.

Prom Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 18,250,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 4.42331761 USD and is down -0.48 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 51 active market(s) with $1,361,953.47 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Prom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Prom using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Prom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Prom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.