ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV) Shares Purchased by Harvest Investment Services LLC

Harvest Investment Services LLC boosted its position in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,537 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC owned about 0.09% of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF worth $741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 87.0% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 5,380 shares during the last quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA increased its stake in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 16.1% in the first quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 64,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,141,000 after purchasing an additional 8,875 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 11.2% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 38,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,457,000 after purchasing an additional 3,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its stake in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 36.9% in the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 6,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF Stock Performance

ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Monday, hitting $58.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,674 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $803.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $56.41 and its 200 day moving average is $58.57. ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF has a 1-year low of $51.23 and a 1-year high of $58.30.

ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF Profile

The ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (SMDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap stocks with a 10-year record of increasing dividends. Stocks are equally weighted. SMDV was launched on Feb 5, 2015 and is managed by ProShares.

