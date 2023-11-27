Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV – Free Report) in a report released on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Provident Financial from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd.

Get Provident Financial alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on PROV

Provident Financial Price Performance

NASDAQ:PROV opened at $11.29 on Friday. Provident Financial has a one year low of $10.16 and a one year high of $14.98. The company has a market cap of $78.87 million, a P/E ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.03). Provident Financial had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 6.39%. The company had revenue of $14.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Provident Financial will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Provident Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.96%. Provident Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.86%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Provident Financial by 49,616.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 5,954 shares during the period. Black Maple Capital Management LP bought a new position in Provident Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $154,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Provident Financial by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. EA Series Trust bought a new stake in shares of Provident Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $230,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Provident Financial by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 18,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,647 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.15% of the company’s stock.

About Provident Financial

(Get Free Report)

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Savings Bank, F.S.B. that provides community banking services to consumers and small to mid-sized businesses in the Inland Empire region of Southern California. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits; and loan portfolio consists of single-family, multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, mortgage, commercial business, and consumer loans.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Provident Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provident Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.