Puzo Michael J Grows Stock Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Puzo Michael J boosted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,353 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. Becton, Dickinson and Company makes up 1.7% of Puzo Michael J’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Puzo Michael J’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $5,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 2nd quarter valued at $296,000. Bfsg LLC grew its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 24,083 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,649 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 1,071 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 1st quarter valued at $399,000. 86.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BDX. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $282.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $304.00 to $269.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Becton, Dickinson and Company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $283.86.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE BDX traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $238.78. 679,187 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,188,536. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12-month low of $228.62 and a 12-month high of $287.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $253.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $260.03. The firm has a market cap of $69.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.55.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.42. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 13.91%. The company had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.75 earnings per share. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. This is a boost from Becton, Dickinson and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s payout ratio is currently 73.39%.

Insider Activity at Becton, Dickinson and Company

In related news, EVP Richard Byrd sold 459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.48, for a total transaction of $125,986.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,444 shares in the company, valued at $945,309.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

