Puzo Michael J Makes New $213,000 Investment in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Puzo Michael J bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carson Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.6% in the second quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 13,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Main Street Research LLC increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 19,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $837,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 23,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Founders Financial Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 31,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 5,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Wells Fargo & Company

In other Wells Fargo & Company news, Director Richard K. Davis acquired 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $41.22 per share, for a total transaction of $144,270.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $174,937.68. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Monday, hitting $42.71. 4,977,664 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,197,102. The stock has a market cap of $155.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.91. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $35.25 and a 12-month high of $48.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.15. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 11.18%. The firm had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. Wells Fargo & Company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 3rd will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on WFC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.31.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

