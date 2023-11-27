Puzo Michael J Sells 1,024 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Puzo Michael J reduced its stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 15.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,024 shares during the quarter. Puzo Michael J’s holdings in Unilever were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Unilever by 86.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 445,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,207,000 after buying an additional 206,782 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Unilever by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 9,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 1,690 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Unilever by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Unilever during the 1st quarter valued at about $386,000. Finally, Delta Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Unilever by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. 9.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 18th. Barclays raised shares of Unilever from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Unilever in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock.
Unilever Price Performance
UL remained flat at $47.93 during midday trading on Monday. 996,706 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,010,274. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.49. Unilever PLC has a fifty-two week low of $46.16 and a fifty-two week high of $55.99.
About Unilever
Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream segments. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products, which includes the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.
