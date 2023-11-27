Qtum Price Down 5.2% This Week (QTUM)

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 6.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 27th. Qtum has a market capitalization of $316.69 million and $49.72 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Qtum coin can now be bought for $3.02 or 0.00008169 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Qtum has traded 5.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,014.71 or 0.05444101 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001011 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.16 or 0.00054468 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00016702 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.10 or 0.00024585 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0908 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00011934 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00004766 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000354 BTC.

About Qtum

QTUM is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 104,755,842 coins. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Qtum’s official website is qtum.org. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Qtum

According to CryptoCompare, “QTUM is a blockchain platform that combines Bitcoin and Ethereum elements to provide a secure and decentralized environment for building and running smart contracts and dapps. Its hybrid consensus mechanism combines proof-of-work (PoW) and proof-of-stake (PoS) to achieve security and scalability. The platform uses familiar programming languages such as Solidity and C++ to make it easier for developers to build and deploy smart contracts and dapps. QTUM was created by a team led by Patrick Dai and is primarily used for building and running smart contracts and dapps, with the QTUM token used for payments, incentivizing network participants, and governance decisions.”

