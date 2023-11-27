QUASA (QUA) Price Down 10.5% Over Last Week

QUASA (QUA) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on November 27th. QUASA has a total market capitalization of $160,177.90 and $24,900.56 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QUASA token can now be purchased for about $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, QUASA has traded down 10.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get QUASA alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00006548 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.77 or 0.00018268 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37,060.68 or 1.00041568 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00011337 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000817 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00007847 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00004042 BTC.

QUASA Profile

QUASA (QUA) is a token. It was first traded on October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 1,018,212,871 tokens and its circulating supply is 117,932,273 tokens. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for QUASA is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews. The official website for QUASA is quasa.io. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup.

QUASA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 1,018,212,870.65 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00152017 USD and is up 0.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $14,475.08 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QUASA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QUASA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for QUASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QUASA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.