Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METCB) Stock Price Down 5.1%

Shares of Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METCB – Get Free Report) fell 5.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $14.87 and last traded at $14.95. 20,911 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 66,601 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.75.

Ramaco Resources Stock Down 0.2 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.73.

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METCB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $186.97 million for the quarter.

Ramaco Resources Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Ramaco Resources

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.2487 per share. This represents a $0.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th.

In other Ramaco Resources news, Director Bryan H. Lawrence sold 44,276 shares of Ramaco Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.19, for a total transaction of $805,380.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 737,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,422,983.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Yorktown Ix Associates Llc sold 16,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.19, for a total transaction of $303,409.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,120,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,389,371.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Bryan H. Lawrence sold 44,276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.19, for a total value of $805,380.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 737,932 shares in the company, valued at $13,422,983.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 884,942 shares of company stock valued at $15,142,896 in the last ninety days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Ramaco Resources in the third quarter worth about $229,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Ramaco Resources by 595.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 5,891 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Ramaco Resources by 5.6% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 43,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 2,324 shares in the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ramaco Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $611,000. Finally, Meixler Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Ramaco Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $616,000. 9.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ramaco Resources

Ramaco Resources, Inc operates, develops, and sells metallurgical coal. Its development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project located in southern West Virginia; the Berwind property situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia; the Knox Creek property is located in Virginia; and the RAM Mine property situated in southwestern Pennsylvania.

