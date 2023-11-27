RCM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCMT) Chairman Bradley Vizi Sells 1,734 Shares

RCM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCMT – Get Free Report) Chairman Bradley Vizi sold 1,734 shares of RCM Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $43,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,600,000 shares in the company, valued at $40,000,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Bradley Vizi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 22nd, Bradley Vizi sold 12,559 shares of RCM Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $314,100.59.

On Monday, November 13th, Bradley Vizi sold 9,227 shares of RCM Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total value of $231,044.08.

RCM Technologies Price Performance

Shares of RCMT stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $25.88. The company had a trading volume of 93,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,063. RCM Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.11 and a 12 month high of $26.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.74 and its 200 day moving average is $19.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RCMT. B. Riley boosted their price target on RCM Technologies from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. StockNews.com upgraded RCM Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price objective on RCM Technologies from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RCM Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of RCM Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of RCM Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of RCM Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of RCM Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. 31.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About RCM Technologies

RCM Technologies, Inc provides business and technology solutions in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Serbia. It operates through three segments: Engineering, Specialty Health Care, and Life Sciences and Information Technology. The Engineering segment offers a range of engineering services, including project management engineering and design, engineering analysis, engineer-procure-construct, configuration management, hardware/software validation and verification, quality assurance, technical writing and publications, manufacturing process planning and improvement, and 3D/BIM integrated design.

See Also

