Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) Trading Down 3.9%

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Free Report) traded down 3.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $6.50 and last traded at $6.59. 413,519 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 3,311,862 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.86.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of -4.70 and a beta of 0.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.40.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.05). Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 64.20% and a negative net margin of 617.74%. The firm had revenue of $10.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.20 million. Analysts expect that Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.67 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Shafique Virani sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.51, for a total value of $117,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 140,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $913,685.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Shafique Virani sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.51, for a total value of $117,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 140,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $913,685.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Blake Borgeson sold 8,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.79, for a total transaction of $78,099.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,451,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,501,717.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 322,046 shares of company stock worth $2,298,272. Company insiders own 19.96% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 134.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,689,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,775,000 after acquiring an additional 6,129,935 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $33,703,000. Kinnevik AB publ raised its position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 36.0% during the second quarter. Kinnevik AB publ now owns 10,405,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,730,000 after acquiring an additional 2,752,607 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 320.7% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,523,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,952,000 after acquiring an additional 2,685,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 114.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,555,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,473,000 after acquiring an additional 2,430,027 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.82% of the company’s stock.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; REC-3964, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat Clostridioides difficile infection; and REC-4881, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial to treat AXIN1 or APC mutant cancers.

