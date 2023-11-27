Regions Financial Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:RF)

Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Investors acquired 4,869 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 70% compared to the average volume of 2,857 put options.

Shares of NYSE:RF traded down $0.14 during trading on Monday, reaching $15.91. The company had a trading volume of 1,902,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,622,241. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.00 and its 200 day moving average is $17.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.80 billion, a PE ratio of 6.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.22. Regions Financial has a twelve month low of $13.72 and a twelve month high of $24.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 26.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Regions Financial will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.03%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 169.0% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,520 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 307.5% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,528 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares during the period. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on RF shares. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Monday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $19.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.10 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Regions Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.23.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

