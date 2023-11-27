Regis Stock to Reverse Split on Wednesday, November 29th (NYSE:RGS)

Shares of Regis Co. (NYSE:RGS – Free Report) are scheduled to reverse split before the market opens on Wednesday, November 29th. The 1-20 reverse split was announced on Wednesday, November 29th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Wednesday, November 29th.

Regis Trading Up 5.9 %

Shares of RGS opened at $0.36 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.58 and its 200 day moving average is $0.93. Regis has a 12-month low of $0.31 and a 12-month high of $1.85. The company has a market capitalization of $16.41 million, a PE ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 1.91.

Regis (NYSE:RGS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $53.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.59 million. Equities research analysts predict that Regis will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Regis in a research note on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Regis

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RGS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Regis by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 471,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 10,419 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Regis in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Regis in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Latitude Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Regis by 43.0% during the 2nd quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 100,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 30,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Regis during the first quarter valued at approximately $334,000. Institutional investors own 23.12% of the company’s stock.

About Regis

Regis Corporation owns and franchises hair care salons in North America. The company operates through two segments, Franchise Salons and Company-Owned Salons. Its salons provide haircutting; styling, including shampooing and conditioning; hair coloring; and other services, as well as sells various hair care and other beauty products.

Further Reading

