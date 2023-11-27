Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning.

Separately, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $290.00 to $285.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $275.00.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Price Performance

Shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock opened at $268.00 on Thursday. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a twelve month low of $196.11 and a twelve month high of $295.98. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 5.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $261.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $264.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 0.93.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $5.00 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $5.00. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 18.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.48 EPS. Analysts forecast that Reliance Steel & Aluminum will post 21.73 EPS for the current year.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.81%.

Insider Activity at Reliance Steel & Aluminum

In related news, Director James Donald Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.76, for a total transaction of $2,857,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 114,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,588,641.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Reliance Steel & Aluminum

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RS. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 212.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 4,672 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 0.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,065,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the 1st quarter worth $1,533,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 40,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,679,000 after acquiring an additional 3,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 14.6% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 35,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,602,000 after buying an additional 4,573 shares during the period. 80.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Reliance Steel & Aluminum

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

