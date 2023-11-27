Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) Stock Price Down 5.8%

Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Free Report) traded down 5.8% on Monday . The company traded as low as $6.77 and last traded at $6.78. 63,552 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 1,622,672 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.20.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on RVNC. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $25.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Revance Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Revance Therapeutics from $41.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Revance Therapeutics from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Revance Therapeutics from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.33.

Get Revance Therapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on RVNC

Revance Therapeutics Stock Down 2.4 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.20, a quick ratio of 4.17 and a current ratio of 4.73. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.32 and a 200 day moving average of $19.02.

In other Revance Therapeutics news, SVP Dwight Moxie sold 23,853 shares of Revance Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.81, for a total value of $424,821.93. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 55,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $980,725.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Revance Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in Revance Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $36,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in Revance Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lifted its position in Revance Therapeutics by 300.0% during the second quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 2,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in Revance Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 60.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,838 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

Revance Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications in the United States and internationally. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection, which has completed phase III clinical trials for the treatment of glabellar (frown) lines and cervical dystonia; is in phase II clinical trials to treat upper facial lines, moderate or severe dynamic forehead lines, and moderate or severe lateral canthal lines; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of adult upper limb spasticity and plantar fasciitis.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Revance Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revance Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.