Reviewing Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) & Konami Group (OTCMKTS:KONMY)

Roblox and Konami Group are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Roblox and Konami Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Roblox -42.54% -536.12% -20.15% Konami Group N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Roblox and Konami Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Roblox $2.23 billion 9.83 -$924.37 million ($1.83) -20.84 Konami Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Konami Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Roblox.

69.9% of Roblox shares are held by institutional investors. 27.7% of Roblox shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Roblox and Konami Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Roblox 2 5 13 1 2.62 Konami Group 1 2 0 0 1.67

Roblox currently has a consensus price target of $41.25, indicating a potential upside of 8.15%. Given Roblox’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Roblox is more favorable than Konami Group.

Summary

Roblox beats Konami Group on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Roblox

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform. It serves customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. Roblox Corporation was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

About Konami Group

Konami Group Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the digital entertainment, amusement, gaming and systems, and sports businesses. The company's Digital Entertainment Business engages in the production, manufacture, and sale of digital content and related products, including mobile games, card games, and computer and video games. Its Amusement Business engages in the design, production, and sale of amusement machines; and offers online game services. The company's Gaming & Systems Business develops, manufactures, distributes, and services gaming machines and casino management systems. Its Sports Business operates sports clubs and sports classes, including swimming, gymnastics, dance, soccer, tennis, and golf, as well as produces and sells sports related goods. It operates in Japan and other Asia/Oceania countries, the United States, and Europe. The company was formerly known as Konami Holdings Corporation and changed its name to Konami Group Corporation in July 2022. Konami Group Corporation was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

