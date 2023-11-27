RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

RiceBran Technologies Trading Up 9.1 %

NASDAQ:RIBT opened at $0.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. RiceBran Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.07 and a 1-year high of $1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.67.

Get RiceBran Technologies alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RiceBran Technologies

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of RiceBran Technologies by 1,828.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 38,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 36,561 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of RiceBran Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in RiceBran Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in RiceBran Technologies by 112.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 69,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 37,014 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in RiceBran Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. 3.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RiceBran Technologies Company Profile

RiceBran Technologies, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty ingredient company in the United States and internationally. It focuses on development, production, and marketing of products derived from rice and other small and ancient grains for the nutraceutical, healthy food, companion animal, and equine feed categories.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for RiceBran Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RiceBran Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.