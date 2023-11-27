RiverGlades Family Offices LLC Sells 600 Shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

RiverGlades Family Offices LLC decreased its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,789 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDX. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $417,000. Smith Moore & CO. lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 103,907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 13.4% in the second quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 246,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,422,000 after buying an additional 29,039 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,495,274 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,912,000 after buying an additional 45,580 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 27.0% during the second quarter. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

GDX traded up $0.24 during trading on Monday, hitting $29.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,249,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,620,699. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.60. The firm has a market cap of $11.84 billion, a PE ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.77. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a one year low of $25.62 and a one year high of $36.26.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

