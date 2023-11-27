Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) Shares Sold by Index Venture Growth Associates III Ltd

Index Venture Growth Associates III Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,369,796 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,038,174 shares during the quarter. Robinhood Markets makes up about 28.4% of Index Venture Growth Associates III Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Index Venture Growth Associates III Ltd owned approximately 0.93% of Robinhood Markets worth $83,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Robinhood Markets during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Robinhood Markets during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets in the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets in the second quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 58.98% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity
In other news, insider Baiju Bhatt sold 106,319 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.31, for a total value of $883,510.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 296,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,460,632.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 11,674 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.60, for a total transaction of $112,070.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 581,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,583,984. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Baiju Bhatt sold 106,319 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.31, for a total transaction of $883,510.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 296,105 shares in the company, valued at $2,460,632.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 606,175 shares of company stock worth $5,865,744. Company insiders own 20.81% of the company’s stock.
Robinhood Markets Trading Up 1.2 %
Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.01. Robinhood Markets had a negative net margin of 41.54% and a negative return on equity of 10.62%. The business had revenue of $467.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $479.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.20) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $11.50 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Citigroup raised their target price on Robinhood Markets from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Robinhood Markets in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.65.
View Our Latest Report on Robinhood Markets
Robinhood Markets Profile
Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company provides various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is an online collection of beginners' guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron's, Reuters, and Dow Jones; Snacks, an accessible digest of business news stories for new generation of investors.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Robinhood Markets
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- BellRing Brands gets pumped on the Ozempic weight-loss trend
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- Is Microsoft the NVIDIA Killer?
- How to Invest in Music Stocks
- MarketBeat ‘Stock of the Week’: Livent set to dig out of a hole
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Robinhood Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robinhood Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.