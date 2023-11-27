Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) Shares Sold by Index Venture Growth Associates III Ltd

Index Venture Growth Associates III Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,369,796 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,038,174 shares during the quarter. Robinhood Markets makes up about 28.4% of Index Venture Growth Associates III Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Index Venture Growth Associates III Ltd owned approximately 0.93% of Robinhood Markets worth $83,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Robinhood Markets during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Robinhood Markets during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets in the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets in the second quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 58.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Robinhood Markets alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Baiju Bhatt sold 106,319 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.31, for a total value of $883,510.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 296,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,460,632.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 11,674 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.60, for a total transaction of $112,070.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 581,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,583,984. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Baiju Bhatt sold 106,319 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.31, for a total transaction of $883,510.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 296,105 shares in the company, valued at $2,460,632.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 606,175 shares of company stock worth $5,865,744. Company insiders own 20.81% of the company’s stock.

Robinhood Markets Trading Up 1.2 %

Robinhood Markets stock traded up $0.10 on Monday, hitting $8.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,433,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,902,849. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a one year low of $7.57 and a one year high of $13.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.03.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.01. Robinhood Markets had a negative net margin of 41.54% and a negative return on equity of 10.62%. The business had revenue of $467.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $479.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.20) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $11.50 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Citigroup raised their target price on Robinhood Markets from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Robinhood Markets in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.65.

View Our Latest Report on Robinhood Markets

Robinhood Markets Profile

(Free Report)

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company provides various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is an online collection of beginners' guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron's, Reuters, and Dow Jones; Snacks, an accessible digest of business news stories for new generation of investors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Robinhood Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robinhood Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.