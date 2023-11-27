Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Index Venture Associates VI Ltd

Index Venture Associates VI Ltd lowered its stake in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report) by 11.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,899,657 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,206,063 shares during the period. Robinhood Markets accounts for 99.7% of Index Venture Associates VI Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Index Venture Associates VI Ltd owned 6.41% of Robinhood Markets worth $577,839,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Robinhood Markets in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Robinhood Markets in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.76, for a total transaction of $134,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 661,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,119,515.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Robinhood Markets news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 83,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.77, for a total value of $897,507.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 677,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,302,016.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.76, for a total value of $134,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 661,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,119,515.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 606,175 shares of company stock valued at $5,865,744 in the last quarter. Insiders own 20.81% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HOOD. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Robinhood Markets from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Barclays dropped their price target on Robinhood Markets from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $11.50 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.65.

HOOD stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $8.39. 2,433,353 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,902,849. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.03. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.57 and a 1 year high of $13.23.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $467.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $479.51 million. Robinhood Markets had a negative net margin of 41.54% and a negative return on equity of 10.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.20) EPS. Analysts predict that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company provides various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is an online collection of beginners' guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron's, Reuters, and Dow Jones; Snacks, an accessible digest of business news stories for new generation of investors.

