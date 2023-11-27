Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) Shares Sold by Puzo Michael J

Puzo Michael J reduced its holdings in shares of Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,351 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,350 shares during the quarter. Puzo Michael J’s holdings in Roche were worth $2,649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RHHBY. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Roche during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its stake in Roche by 11.0% during the second quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 7,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roche in the 4th quarter valued at $341,000. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Roche by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 14,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN lifted its stake in Roche by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 16,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares in the last quarter.
Roche Stock Performance
OTCMKTS RHHBY traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $33.82. 552,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,013,127. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.75 and its 200-day moving average is $36.65. Roche Holding AG has a twelve month low of $31.77 and a twelve month high of $41.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.18.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Roche Company Profile
Roche Holding AG engages in the pharmaceuticals and diagnostics businesses in Switzerland, Germany, the United States, and internationally. The company offers pharmaceutical products in the therapeutic areas of oncology, neuroscience, infectious diseases, immunology, hemophilia, ophthalmology, dermatology, respiratory, anemia, inflammatory and autoimmune, and transplantation.
