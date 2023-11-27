Rock Tech Lithium (CVE:RCK) PT Lowered to C$2.90 at CIBC

Rock Tech Lithium (CVE:RCK – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by CIBC from C$3.15 to C$2.90 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the mining company’s stock.
Rock Tech Lithium Trading Up 0.8 %
CVE:RCK opened at C$1.22 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$118.05 million, a PE ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 1.72. Rock Tech Lithium has a 52 week low of C$1.10 and a 52 week high of C$3.62. The company has a quick ratio of 4.68, a current ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$1.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.78.
Rock Tech Lithium Company Profile
