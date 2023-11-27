Royal Road Minerals (CVE:RYR) Trading Down 10.5%

Royal Road Minerals Limited (CVE:RYR – Get Free Report) shares fell 10.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09. 166,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 183% from the average session volume of 58,555 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

Royal Road Minerals Trading Down 10.5 %

The company has a market cap of C$22.58 million, a PE ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 39.01, a quick ratio of 15.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.10 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.11.

About Royal Road Minerals

Royal Road Minerals Limited engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Colombia, Nicaragua, and Peru. The company primarily explores for gold and copper deposits. The company holds interests in the Piedra Iman property located in Chinandega district of Nicaragua. It also holds 100% interests in the Santo Domingo porphyry project situated in San Juan Province of Argentina.

