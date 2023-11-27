Rumble (NASDAQ:RUM) Stock Price Down 6.6%

Rumble Inc. (NASDAQ:RUM – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 6.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.65 and last traded at $4.80. Approximately 2,167,731 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 67% from the average daily volume of 1,298,102 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.14.

Rumble Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.37. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.16 and a beta of 0.84.

Institutional Trading of Rumble

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rumble during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $139,000. Sculati Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rumble during the 1st quarter worth approximately $115,000. RIA Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Rumble by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. RIA Advisory Group LLC now owns 20,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 4,005 shares during the period. Sacks David O increased its position in Rumble by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sacks David O now owns 1,060,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,459,000 after acquiring an additional 246,498 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Rumble in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $517,000. 6.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rumble

Rumble Inc operates video sharing platforms in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates rumble.com, a platform where users can subscribe to channels to stay in touch with creators, and access video on-demand (VOD) and live content streamed by creators. It also operates locals.com, a subscription platform for creators and subscribers to engage through VOD, podcasts, live chat, polls, and community discussions; and Rumble Advertising Center (RAC), an online advertising management exchange.

