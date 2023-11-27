Sand Grove Capital Management LLP Invests $3.88 Million in Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD)

Sand Grove Capital Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 85,758 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,883,000. Rapid7 accounts for approximately 0.5% of Sand Grove Capital Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Sand Grove Capital Management LLP owned about 0.14% of Rapid7 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RPD. New York Life Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rapid7 in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $531,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Rapid7 in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $759,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Rapid7 by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,735 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $860,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Rapid7 by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 6,945 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the period. Finally, Bailard Inc. grew its position in shares of Rapid7 by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 23,019 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. 95.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Rapid7 Stock Performance
RPD traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $52.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 99,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,032,887. Rapid7, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.50 and a 52 week high of $55.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.77 and its 200-day moving average is $46.96. The firm has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of -17.51 and a beta of 1.04.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on RPD shares. Wolfe Research raised Rapid7 from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Mizuho upped their price target on Rapid7 from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Rapid7 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Rapid7 from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Rapid7 from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Rapid7 has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.07.
About Rapid7
Rapid7, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enables customers to create and manage analytics-driven cybersecurity risk management programs. Its platform includes InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightCloudSec, a cloud risk and compliance management platform; InsightVM helps organizations to discover and remediate vulnerability risk across their network; InsightAppSec that provides dynamic application security testing; and InsightConnect, a security orchestration and automation response solution.
