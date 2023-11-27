Sand Grove Capital Management LLP Invests $3.88 Million in Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD)

Sand Grove Capital Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 85,758 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,883,000. Rapid7 accounts for approximately 0.5% of Sand Grove Capital Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Sand Grove Capital Management LLP owned about 0.14% of Rapid7 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RPD. New York Life Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rapid7 in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $531,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Rapid7 in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $759,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Rapid7 by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,735 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $860,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Rapid7 by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 6,945 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the period. Finally, Bailard Inc. grew its position in shares of Rapid7 by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 23,019 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. 95.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rapid7 alerts:

Rapid7 Stock Performance

RPD traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $52.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 99,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,032,887. Rapid7, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.50 and a 52 week high of $55.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.77 and its 200-day moving average is $46.96. The firm has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of -17.51 and a beta of 1.04.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Rapid7 ( NASDAQ:RPD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $198.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.01 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Rapid7, Inc. will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on RPD shares. Wolfe Research raised Rapid7 from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Mizuho upped their price target on Rapid7 from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Rapid7 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Rapid7 from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Rapid7 from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Rapid7 has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.07.

View Our Latest Analysis on Rapid7

About Rapid7

(Free Report)

Rapid7, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enables customers to create and manage analytics-driven cybersecurity risk management programs. Its platform includes InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightCloudSec, a cloud risk and compliance management platform; InsightVM helps organizations to discover and remediate vulnerability risk across their network; InsightAppSec that provides dynamic application security testing; and InsightConnect, a security orchestration and automation response solution.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rapid7 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rapid7 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.