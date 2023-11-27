Sand Grove Capital Management LLP Raises Stake in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Sand Grove Capital Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Free Report) by 337.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 307,546 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 237,297 shares during the quarter. VMware makes up 5.2% of Sand Grove Capital Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Sand Grove Capital Management LLP’s holdings in VMware were worth $44,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VMW. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in VMware by 100,043.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 374,581,150 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $53,823,565,000 after acquiring an additional 374,207,104 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VMware by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,309,491 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $1,786,540,000 after purchasing an additional 718,084 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VMware by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,046,294 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $1,485,582,000 after purchasing an additional 273,093 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of VMware by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,372,625 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $611,781,000 after purchasing an additional 143,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of VMware by 115.8% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,369,317 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $771,518,000 after purchasing an additional 2,881,564 shares in the last quarter. 46.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE VMW traded up $0.52 on Monday, hitting $143.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,569,096. VMware, Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.00 and a 52-week high of $181.14. The firm has a market cap of $61.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.20 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $157.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71.

VMware ( NYSE:VMW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The virtualization software provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.12. VMware had a return on equity of 113.34% and a net margin of 10.48%. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that VMware, Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other VMware news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 5,779 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.29, for a total transaction of $1,030,337.91. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,668,039.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 40.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on VMW shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on VMware from $180.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on VMware in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on VMware from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut VMware from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on VMware from $158.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.25.

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; and vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with VMware Aria Cloud Management into an integrated stack that delivers ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

