Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Reaches New 52-Week High at $78.12

Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $78.12 and last traded at $77.85, with a volume of 452722 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $76.08.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on STX. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Barclays cut shares of Seagate Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Seagate Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.35.

Seagate Technology Stock Up 2.2 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $69.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.26 billion, a PE ratio of -21.82 and a beta of 1.04.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The data storage provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.02). Seagate Technology had a negative return on equity of 69.08% and a negative net margin of 10.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Seagate Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -78.43%.

Insider Transactions at Seagate Technology

In other news, CEO William D. Mosley sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.28, for a total transaction of $14,056,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 616,309 shares in the company, valued at $43,314,196.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Seagate Technology news, CEO William D. Mosley sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.28, for a total transaction of $14,056,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 616,309 shares in the company, valued at $43,314,196.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Katherine Schuelke sold 2,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.39, for a total transaction of $151,058.94. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,812 shares in the company, valued at $1,855,204.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 228,530 shares of company stock worth $16,036,111 over the last ninety days. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Seagate Technology

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 65.3% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,805 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after buying an additional 4,663 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Seagate Technology by 0.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 182,883 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $16,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Seagate Technology by 4.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 26,946 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Seagate Technology by 153.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 89,250 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $8,059,000 after purchasing an additional 54,038 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC raised its stake in Seagate Technology by 44.3% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 95,541 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $8,589,000 after purchasing an additional 29,329 shares during the period. 85.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

Further Reading

