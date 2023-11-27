Sectoral Asset Management Inc. Has $3.37 Million Stock Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Sectoral Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Sectoral Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $3,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EW. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $234,000. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 3.4% in the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 5,653 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $205,000. Nvwm LLC bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $599,000. Finally, Columbia Trust Co 01012016 lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 16,613 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. 79.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Edwards Lifesciences

In related news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total value of $454,598.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,206,079.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total transaction of $454,598.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,206,079.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael A. Mussallem sold 29,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.86, for a total transaction of $2,226,491.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,486 shares in the company, valued at $340,307.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 179,795 shares of company stock valued at $12,724,914. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Performance

EW traded down $0.67 during trading on Monday, reaching $67.23. 425,431 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,424,430. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.57 and a fifty-two week high of $94.87. The company has a market capitalization of $40.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.85, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $68.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.78.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical research company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.59. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 24.59% and a return on equity of 24.54%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on EW shares. Leerink Partnrs reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Monday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Monday, October 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $88.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $87.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.29.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

