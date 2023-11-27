Sectoral Asset Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK)

Sectoral Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Free Report) by 39.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 117,083 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 33,233 shares during the quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cytokinetics were worth $3,819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 76.2% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 786 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in Cytokinetics during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Natixis acquired a new position in Cytokinetics during the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Cytokinetics in the first quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 79.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,910 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735 shares during the period.

NASDAQ CYTK traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $32.04. 125,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,028,653. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.37 and its 200-day moving average is $34.05. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $25.98 and a 12-month high of $47.49.

Cytokinetics ( NASDAQ:CYTK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.63). The firm had revenue of $0.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.71 million. On average, research analysts predict that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.90, for a total transaction of $436,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 441,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,405,453.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.90, for a total value of $436,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 441,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,405,453.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.89, for a total value of $89,725.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 153,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,497,055.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,000 shares of company stock worth $2,332,125 in the last quarter. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley assumed coverage on Cytokinetics in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. SVB Securities assumed coverage on Cytokinetics in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cytokinetics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.87.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

