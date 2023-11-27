Sectoral Asset Management Inc. Sells 15,089 Shares of Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK)

Sectoral Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK – Free Report) by 15.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,089 shares during the quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Silk Road Medical were worth $2,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SILK. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in Silk Road Medical by 87,654.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 19,044,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,756,000 after buying an additional 19,022,810 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Silk Road Medical by 61.7% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 5,246,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,474,000 after acquiring an additional 2,002,423 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Silk Road Medical in the first quarter valued at $40,012,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Silk Road Medical by 213.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 493,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,315,000 after purchasing an additional 336,200 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Silk Road Medical by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,087,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,786,000 after purchasing an additional 306,577 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Lucas W. Buchanan sold 2,662 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.22, for a total transaction of $40,515.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 435,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,633,606.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup lowered Silk Road Medical from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $35.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Silk Road Medical from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. CL King lowered shares of Silk Road Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Silk Road Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Silk Road Medical in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Silk Road Medical currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.60.

Silk Road Medical Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of SILK traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $8.26. The stock had a trading volume of 87,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 849,658. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 10.03 and a quick ratio of 9.11. Silk Road Medical, Inc has a 12-month low of $6.08 and a 12-month high of $58.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.22 and its 200 day moving average is $20.48.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $44.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.40 million. Silk Road Medical had a negative net margin of 32.81% and a negative return on equity of 35.40%. Sell-side analysts expect that Silk Road Medical, Inc will post -1.51 EPS for the current year.

About Silk Road Medical

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company offers various products for the treatment of carotid artery disease called transcarotid artery revascularization. Its products include ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices; and ENROUTE Enflate Transcarotid RX Balloon Dilation Catheter, a specialty balloon for the TCAR procedure.

Featured Articles

