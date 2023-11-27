SES AI (NYSE:SES) Shares Down 5.4%

SES AI Co. (NYSE:SES – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 5.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.09 and last traded at $2.11. Approximately 199,062 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 719,114 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.23.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of SES AI from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.21.

SES AI (NYSE:SES – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SES AI Co. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Jing Nealis sold 10,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.37, for a total value of $25,600.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,521,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,605,632.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Jing Nealis sold 10,802 shares of SES AI stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.37, for a total value of $25,600.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,521,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,605,632.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Hong Gan sold 50,000 shares of SES AI stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.19, for a total transaction of $109,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 451,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $988,287.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 82,992 shares of company stock valued at $186,511. Insiders own 15.39% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SES. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in SES AI during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in SES AI by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 64,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 3,680 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in SES AI during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in SES AI during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in SES AI by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 29,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 6,724 shares during the period. 30.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SES AI Corporation engages in the development and production of high-performance Lithium-metal rechargeable batteries for electric vehicles, electric vehicle take-off and landing, and other applications. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

