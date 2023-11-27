Shannon River Fund Management LLC Makes New $26.48 Million Investment in Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE:LSPD)

Shannon River Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE:LSPD – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,564,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,479,000. Lightspeed Commerce makes up approximately 6.6% of Shannon River Fund Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Shannon River Fund Management LLC owned 1.03% of Lightspeed Commerce at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LSPD. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 74,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,282,000 after purchasing an additional 12,368 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Lightspeed Commerce by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 149,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,539,000 after acquiring an additional 20,838 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Lightspeed Commerce by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,636 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Lightspeed Commerce by 112.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Lightspeed Commerce during the 1st quarter valued at $308,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Lightspeed Commerce alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on LSPD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Lightspeed Commerce in a report on Friday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Lightspeed Commerce in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.71.

Lightspeed Commerce Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE:LSPD traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $16.61. 327,236 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 874,160. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 2.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.47 and its 200-day moving average is $15.36. Lightspeed Commerce Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.23 and a 12-month high of $20.12. The company has a current ratio of 6.41, a quick ratio of 6.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.09. Lightspeed Commerce had a negative return on equity of 3.55% and a negative net margin of 120.71%. The business had revenue of $230.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.59 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lightspeed Commerce Inc. will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

About Lightspeed Commerce

(Free Report)

Lightspeed Commerce Inc engages in sale of cloud-based software subscriptions and payments solutions for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. Its Software as a Service platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE:LSPD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lightspeed Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightspeed Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.