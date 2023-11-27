Shannon River Fund Management LLC Purchases Shares of 439,756 GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Shannon River Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 439,756 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,039,000. GoDaddy accounts for about 8.2% of Shannon River Fund Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in GoDaddy by 517.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,125,512 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $458,311,000 after purchasing an additional 5,133,332 shares in the last quarter. Starboard Value LP lifted its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 10,233,055 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $765,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973,118 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in GoDaddy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $116,303,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of GoDaddy by 108.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,396,699 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,903,000 after buying an additional 727,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in GoDaddy by 201.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,068,773 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,065,000 after buying an additional 713,798 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at GoDaddy

In other news, COO Roger Chen sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.08, for a total value of $365,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 171,716 shares in the company, valued at $12,549,005.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 3,164 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.57, for a total transaction of $232,775.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 269,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,861,030.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Roger Chen sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.08, for a total transaction of $365,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 171,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,549,005.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 97,571 shares of company stock worth $7,907,672. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GDDY shares. StockNews.com raised GoDaddy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on GoDaddy from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised GoDaddy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. UBS Group assumed coverage on GoDaddy in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of GoDaddy in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.45.

GoDaddy Price Performance

GoDaddy stock traded up $1.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $96.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 661,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,400,549. The stock has a market cap of $13.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.28 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $79.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.52. GoDaddy Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.43 and a 12 month high of $96.27.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.18. GoDaddy had a net margin of 8.45% and a negative return on equity of 63.92%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that GoDaddy Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GoDaddy Company Profile

(Free Report)

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized hosting platform that allows customers to build and manage a faster and more secure WordPress site and offered with WooCommerce to sell online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business listings, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

