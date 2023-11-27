Shannon River Fund Management LLC Sells 452,428 Shares of SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI)

Shannon River Fund Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI – Free Report) by 58.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 316,002 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 452,428 shares during the quarter. SolarWinds comprises 0.8% of Shannon River Fund Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Shannon River Fund Management LLC’s holdings in SolarWinds were worth $3,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of SolarWinds in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of SolarWinds in the third quarter worth $40,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of SolarWinds by 3,591.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,762 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 4,633 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SolarWinds by 50.0% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,754 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,918 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of SolarWinds by 60.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 6,639 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,498 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.18% of the company’s stock.

Get SolarWinds alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SWI. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on SolarWinds from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on SolarWinds from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on SolarWinds from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th.

SolarWinds Stock Performance

SWI traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $11.52. 161,546 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 432,432. SolarWinds Co. has a 52-week low of $8.06 and a 52-week high of $12.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -103.45 and a beta of 0.99.

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.11. The company had revenue of $189.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.09 million. SolarWinds had a negative net margin of 2.53% and a positive return on equity of 4.78%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SolarWinds Co. will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

SolarWinds Company Profile

(Free Report)

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) management software products in the United States and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of solutions to technology professionals for monitoring, managing, and optimizing networks, systems, desktops, applications, storage, databases, website infrastructures, and IT service desks.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SolarWinds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarWinds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.