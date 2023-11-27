SharkNinja (NYSE:SN) Shares Down 3.7%

SharkNinja, Inc. (NYSE:SN – Get Free Report) was down 3.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as 45.69 and last traded at 46.01. Approximately 327,775 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 1,284,654 shares. The stock had previously closed at 47.79.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on SN shares. William Blair started coverage on SharkNinja in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on SharkNinja in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock.

SharkNinja Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of 43.92.

SharkNinja (NYSE:SN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported 0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of 0.81 by 0.14. The firm had revenue of 1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 1 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SharkNinja, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

SharkNinja Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SharkNinja

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of SharkNinja during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of SharkNinja during the 3rd quarter valued at $141,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of SharkNinja during the 3rd quarter valued at $185,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of SharkNinja during the 3rd quarter valued at $272,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of SharkNinja during the 3rd quarter valued at $335,000.

About SharkNinja

SharkNinja, Inc, a product design and technology company, engages in the provision of various solutions for consumers worldwide. It offers cleaning appliances, including corded and cordless vacuums, as well as other floorcare products; cooking and beverage appliances, such as air fryers, multi-cookers, outdoor and countertop grills and ovens, coffee systems, cookware, cutlery, kettles, toasters, and bakeware products; food preparation appliances comprising blenders, food processors, ice cream makers, and juicers; and beauty appliances, home environment products, and garment care products.

Further Reading

