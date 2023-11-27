Shore Capital Reiterates Hold Rating for XPS Pensions Group (LON:XPS)

Shore Capital reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of XPS Pensions Group (LON:XPS – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 262 ($3.28) target price on shares of XPS Pensions Group in a report on Tuesday, November 21st.
XPS Pensions Group Stock Performance
XPS Pensions Group Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 11th will be issued a GBX 3 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th. XPS Pensions Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11,428.57%.
XPS Pensions Group Company Profile
XPS Pensions Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides employee benefit consultancy and related business services in the United Kingdom. The company offers advisory services to pension schemes and corporate sponsors; independent investment advisory services; DB and DC master trust schemes; and self-invested personal pension (SIPP) and SSAS pension services.
