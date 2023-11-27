SingularityNET Price Reaches $0.31 on Major Exchanges (AGIX)

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 3.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 26th. One SingularityNET token can currently be bought for approximately $0.31 or 0.00000829 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, SingularityNET has traded up 3.3% against the dollar. SingularityNET has a total market cap of $311.33 million and $100.56 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00006384 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.33 or 0.00019515 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37,537.88 or 0.99965663 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00011259 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00007688 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003987 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000028 BTC.

SingularityNET Token Profile

AGIX is a token. Its genesis date was December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,354,841,476 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularitynet and its Facebook page is accessible here. SingularityNET’s official website is singularitynet.io. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for SingularityNET is blog.singularitynet.io.

SingularityNET Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,354,841,475.5592766 with 1,242,747,261.4300916 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.32680899 USD and is up 4.43 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 166 active market(s) with $65,508,626.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

