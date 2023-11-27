Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) Shares Sold by SVB Financial Group

Posted by on Nov 27th, 2023

SVB Financial Group lessened its holdings in shares of Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZFree Report) by 95.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,696 shares of the company’s stock after selling 260,240 shares during the period. Skillz accounts for 0.2% of SVB Financial Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. SVB Financial Group’s holdings in Skillz were worth $125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SKLZ. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Skillz in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $786,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Skillz by 52.9% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 718,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 248,597 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Skillz by 71.5% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 35,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 14,828 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Skillz in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Skillz in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SKLZ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on Skillz from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Skillz from $13.00 to $10.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. Wedbush cut their price target on Skillz from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, BTIG Research raised Skillz from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Skillz

Insider Activity at Skillz

In other Skillz news, CFO Jason Roswig sold 17,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.07, for a total transaction of $87,173.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 100,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $510,158.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 22.67% of the company’s stock.

Skillz Stock Performance

Skillz stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $6.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 185,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 403,257. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.21 and its 200 day moving average is $8.35. Skillz Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.96 and a 1-year high of $20.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 5.41 and a current ratio of 5.41.

Skillz Profile

(Free Report)

Skillz Inc operates a mobile game platform in the United States and internationally. The company primarily develops and supports a proprietary online-hosted technology platform that enables independent game developers to host tournaments and provide competitive gaming activity to end-users. The company distributes games through direct app download from its website, as well as through third-party platforms.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZFree Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ)

Receive News & Ratings for Skillz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skillz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.