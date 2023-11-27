Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) Shares Sold by SVB Financial Group

SVB Financial Group lessened its holdings in shares of Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ – Free Report) by 95.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,696 shares of the company’s stock after selling 260,240 shares during the period. Skillz accounts for 0.2% of SVB Financial Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. SVB Financial Group’s holdings in Skillz were worth $125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SKLZ. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Skillz in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $786,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Skillz by 52.9% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 718,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 248,597 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Skillz by 71.5% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 35,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 14,828 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Skillz in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Skillz in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SKLZ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on Skillz from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Skillz from $13.00 to $10.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. Wedbush cut their price target on Skillz from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, BTIG Research raised Skillz from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd.

Insider Activity at Skillz

In other Skillz news, CFO Jason Roswig sold 17,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.07, for a total transaction of $87,173.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 100,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $510,158.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 22.67% of the company’s stock.

Skillz Stock Performance

Skillz stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $6.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 185,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 403,257. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.21 and its 200 day moving average is $8.35. Skillz Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.96 and a 1-year high of $20.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 5.41 and a current ratio of 5.41.

Skillz Profile

Skillz Inc operates a mobile game platform in the United States and internationally. The company primarily develops and supports a proprietary online-hosted technology platform that enables independent game developers to host tournaments and provide competitive gaming activity to end-users. The company distributes games through direct app download from its website, as well as through third-party platforms.

