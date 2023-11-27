Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) Upgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning.

SKY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Skyline Champion from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Skyline Champion from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Skyline Champion from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Skyline Champion in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $67.40.

Skyline Champion Price Performance

SKY opened at $60.09 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 14.58 and a beta of 1.70. Skyline Champion has a 1 year low of $48.73 and a 1 year high of $76.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 4.02.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $464.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.57 million. Skyline Champion had a net margin of 11.86% and a return on equity of 18.98%. Skyline Champion’s revenue for the quarter was down 42.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.51 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Skyline Champion will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Keith A. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.64, for a total transaction of $726,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 238,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,295,438.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Skyline Champion news, Director Keith A. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.64, for a total value of $726,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 238,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,295,438.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Timothy A. Burkhardt sold 4,113 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.04, for a total value of $292,187.52. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 34,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,476,099.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 19,113 shares of company stock worth $1,384,888. 7.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Skyline Champion

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SKY. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in Skyline Champion by 3.7% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Skyline Champion by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 5,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Skyline Champion by 3.3% during the third quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its stake in Skyline Champion by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 7,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in Skyline Champion by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter.

Skyline Champion Company Profile

Skyline Champion Corporation produces and sells factory-built housing in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family and hospitality sectors. It builds homes under the Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Atlantic Homes, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes brands in the United States; and Moduline and SRI Homes brand names in western Canada.

Further Reading

