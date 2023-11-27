Smith Moore & CO. Sells 938 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Smith Moore & CO. decreased its position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 12.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,792 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 938 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in CSX were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CSX by 101,926.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,323,241 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $722,554,000 after purchasing an additional 23,300,381 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in CSX by 181.1% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 31,241,274 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,065,128,000 after purchasing an additional 20,126,839 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in CSX in the fourth quarter valued at $621,349,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of CSX by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 51,565,862 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,543,883,000 after purchasing an additional 8,797,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in CSX by 558.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,800,925 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $203,620,000 after buying an additional 5,767,302 shares during the last quarter. 72.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CSX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on CSX from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of CSX from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a report on Friday, October 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

NASDAQ:CSX traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $32.35. The stock had a trading volume of 706,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,052,669. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.82 and its 200-day moving average is $31.61. The company has a market cap of $63.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.20. CSX Co. has a one year low of $27.60 and a one year high of $34.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.14.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.42. CSX had a return on equity of 31.28% and a net margin of 26.16%. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. CSX’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.40%.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

