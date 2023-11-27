Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) CEO Frank Slootman Sells 8,326 Shares

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) CEO Frank Slootman sold 8,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.70, for a total transaction of $1,412,922.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 182,913 shares in the company, valued at $31,040,336.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Frank Slootman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 8th, Frank Slootman sold 8,334 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.79, for a total value of $1,315,021.86.

On Friday, November 3rd, Frank Slootman sold 4,026 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.07, for a total value of $604,181.82.

On Wednesday, October 25th, Frank Slootman sold 4,308 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.67, for a total transaction of $627,546.36.

On Wednesday, October 11th, Frank Slootman sold 8,334 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.68, for a total transaction of $1,364,109.12.

On Wednesday, September 27th, Frank Slootman sold 4,167 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.79, for a total transaction of $615,840.93.

On Wednesday, September 13th, Frank Slootman sold 8,334 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.35, for a total transaction of $1,378,026.90.

On Monday, September 11th, Frank Slootman sold 1,311 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.07, for a total value of $222,961.77.

On Wednesday, August 30th, Frank Slootman sold 8,334 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.50, for a total value of $1,287,603.00.

Shares of SNOW stock traded down $0.86 during trading on Monday, reaching $170.30. 4,194,191 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,322,356. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $155.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $163.65. Snowflake Inc. has a twelve month low of $119.27 and a twelve month high of $193.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.15 billion, a PE ratio of -64.35 and a beta of 0.77.

Several analysts have weighed in on SNOW shares. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Snowflake in a report on Thursday, August 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Snowflake in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 24th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Snowflake in a report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $201.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Snowflake from $190.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.52.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Snowflake by 333.3% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Snowflake by 7,500.0% in the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Snowflake by 822.2% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Snowflake during the second quarter worth approximately $840,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Snowflake by 616.0% in the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. 63.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

