SoFi Select 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SFY) Sees Large Volume Increase

SoFi Select 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SFY – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 103,857 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 11% from the previous session’s volume of 116,340 shares.The stock last traded at $16.20 and had previously closed at $16.19.

SoFi Select 500 ETF Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $526.98 million, a P/E ratio of 18.78 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SFY. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of SoFi Select 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $146,000. Sofi Wealth LLC increased its position in SoFi Select 500 ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Sofi Wealth LLC now owns 25,664,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,901,000 after buying an additional 796,174 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SoFi Select 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at $151,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of SoFi Select 500 ETF by 413.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 4,462 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of SoFi Select 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000.

About SoFi Select 500 ETF

The SoFi Select 500 ETF (SFY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive SoFi US 500 Growth index. The fund tracks a multi-factor-weighted index of US large-cap equities selected by market-cap. SFY was launched on Apr 11, 2019 and is managed by SoFi.

